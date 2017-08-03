EFCC vs. AGF Face-Off: Nigeria in big governance mess – Ozekhome
Constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome has waded into the face-off between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the Attorney General of the federation, saying the refusal of EFCC to submit investigations reports of corruption cases to the AGF as constitutionally required has thrown Nigeria into a big governance mess.
The post EFCC vs. AGF Face-Off: Nigeria in big governance mess – Ozekhome appeared first on Vanguard News.
Read Full Story