EFCC traces suspicious N632m to former Enugu Chief Judge‎’s account

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have discovered over N632million in an account belonging to former Enugu State Chief Judge, Innocent Azubuike Umezulike. Some of the payments were made by lawyers, businessmen, politicians and litigants. Justice Umezulike also operated the account without a Bank Verification Number (BVN), The Nation reports... Read Full Story