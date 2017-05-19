EFCC top official allegedly purchased houses, 474 hectares of land [Documents]
A top official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been indicted for alleged corrupt practices. Documents showing purchases that the official, one of some retired Police officers recalled by EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, indicate that the commission may have been involved in some shady deals. It was gathered that the three officials […]
EFCC top official allegedly purchased houses, 474 hectares of land [Documents]
Read Full Story