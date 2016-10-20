You are here:  Home  »  News  »  EFCC planning to re-arrest, detain me â€“ Fani-Kayode
Update:  October 20, 2016   |   Source:  The Punch News 493 

Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has alleged that the Economic and Financial Crime Commission is planning to re-arrest and detain him. He said this information was leaked to him by his sources within the anti-graft agency. Fani-Kayode stated this in a statement sent to our correspondent in Abuja on [&#8230;] The post EFCC planning to re-arrest, detain me &#8211; Fani-Kayode appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
