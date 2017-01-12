EFCC finds N0.6b in judge’s account
The EFCC has made a startling discovery about former Enugu State Chief Judge Innocent Azubuike Umezulike’s: Detectives found N632.2 million in his bank account, reinforcing the reason for his involuntary retirement. The agency also found that the lodgements came from lawyers, businessmen, politicians and litigants. According to The Nation newspaper, Justice Umezulike was believed to […]
