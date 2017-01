EFCC deploys detectives to LUTH to monitor fuel subsidy suspect

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, last night, deployed its detectives to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital to monitor the condition of a fuel subsidy suspect, who is awaiting sentencing by a judge in relation to a N1.9 billion million fraud.