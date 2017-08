EFCC arrests 100 undergraduates for internet fraud

Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan The Ibadan office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday said that more than 100 undergraduates of various tertiary institutions were in its custody over financial crimes ranging from online love scam, Automated Teller Machine fraud, and online marketing fraud. The commission’s Deputy Zonal Head, Ibadan, Kazeem Oseni, who spoke […] Read Full Story