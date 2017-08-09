EFCC Traces N47.2billion, $487.5million To Diezani Alison-madueke
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said it has traced at least N47.2Billion and $487.5Million in cash and properties to former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke. “This followed painstaking investigations by operatives of the EFCC,” two staff of the anti-graft agency wrote in an article sent to PREMIUM TIMES. The former Minister is also […]
