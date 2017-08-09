You are here:  Home  »  News  »  EFCC Traces N47.2billion, $487.5million To Diezani Alison-madueke
Update:  August 09, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times News 123 

EFCC Traces N47.2billion, $487.5million To Diezani Alison-madueke

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said it has traced at least N47.2Billion and $487.5Million in cash and properties to former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke. “This followed painstaking investigations by operatives of the EFCC,” two staff of the anti-graft agency wrote in an article sent to PREMIUM TIMES. The former Minister is also [&#8230;] The post EFCC Traces N47.2billion, $487.5million To Diezani Alison-madueke appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria. Nigeria News from Nigeria Newspapers Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top