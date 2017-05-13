You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Dutsinma University council insist on investigation of suspended VC
May 13, 2017 

Dutsinma University council insist on investigation of suspended VC

A meeting convened by the National University Commission at the instance of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu to discontinue the investigation of corruption against the suspended Vice Chancellor of University, Professor Haruna Kaita ended in a deadlock as the Board insisted that the investigation must continue in the interest of justice. The post Dutsinma University council insist on investigation of suspended VC appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
