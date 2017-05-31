Dube open to Buccaneers exit
Dube has spent the past two years away at Celtic, where he has enjoyed regular game-time for the Bloemfontein-based outfit, having also spent time away at Royal Eagles in the 2013/14 campaign.
The 24-year-old right-back has since declared his wish to continue getting valuable playing time, as he remains open to another spell at Phunya Sele Sele.
“I just want to play football. Where I play next is not in my hands at this moment,” Dube tells KickOff.com.
“Celtic have already told me that they have spoken to Pirates and they were told that these discussions will have to resume after the Nedbank Cup final.
"Celtic want me to continue with them but it is not their call to make, just like it is not mine alone to make. For now I don’t know what will happen next because it is up to Pirates to decide.
"I will be guided by Pirates, though at the same time I really want to continuing playing regularly.”
Dube was one of just two players in the PSL to play 90 minutes in all 30 league games this season – a huge achievement for a player who is only in his second season in the PSL.
“It is a great achievement for me because this kind of thing doesn’t happen all the time," he adds.
"I actually only took note of this when there were three games remaining and then completely forgot about it only to then remember about when I read a story on KickOff.com, stating that I was now one of only two players on the brink of this huge achievement.
"What do I attribute this feat to? It is hard work and discipline and the fact that God kept me injury free all season and I had no suspensions especially considering that I am a defender,” he explains.
