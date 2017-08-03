You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Drama as Pastor is caught having sex with pregnant sister-in-law [PHOTOS, VIDEOS]
Update:  August 03, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 159 

Drama as Pastor is caught having sex with pregnant sister-in-law [PHOTOS, VIDEOS]

A mild drama occurred on Wednesday in Nyeri town of Kenya, after a Pastor, Timothy Wanyoike, 40, was caught in sexual acts with his pregnant sister-in-law, Scholar Kariuki, 21. The lovers were caught in Wanyoike’s one-bedroom apartment by Kariuki’s husband identified as Macharia. Following the discovery, Macharia descended on Wanyoike with kicks and blows. He [&#8230;] Drama as Pastor is caught having sex with pregnant sister-in-law [PHOTOS, VIDEOS] Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top