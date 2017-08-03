Drama as Pastor is caught having sex with pregnant sister-in-law [PHOTOS, VIDEOS]
A mild drama occurred on Wednesday in Nyeri town of Kenya, after a Pastor, Timothy Wanyoike, 40, was caught in sexual acts with his pregnant sister-in-law, Scholar Kariuki, 21. The lovers were caught in Wanyoike’s one-bedroom apartment by Kariuki’s husband identified as Macharia. Following the discovery, Macharia descended on Wanyoike with kicks and blows. He […]
Drama as Pastor is caught having sex with pregnant sister-in-law [PHOTOS, VIDEOS]
Read Full Story