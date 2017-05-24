Downs to reach 100 CAF games
This Group C Champions League match will be played at the intimidating Stade des Martyrs in the Congolese capital city Kinshasa.
Since South Africa’s readmission to international football in 1992 Sundowns have played in all the CAF club competitions – the Champions League (formerly African Cup of Champions Clubs), CAF Confederation Cup, African Cup Winners’ Cup, CAF Super Cup and CAF Cup.
The CAF Cup was an annual competition for domestic league runners-up who will not have not qualified for either of the then African Cup of Champions Clubs or African Cup Winners’ Cup.
It was discontinued when it was merged with the Cup Winners’ Cup upon the formation of the Confederation Cup in 2004.
The Brazilians made their debut appearance on the continent in 1994 playing in the African Cup of Champions Clubs after having won the domestic league the previous year.
They faced off with Arsenal of Lesotho in the first round winning 1-0 away in Maseru on February 20, 1994 before finishing off the job with a 4-1 win at home two weeks later for a 5-1 aggregate win.
Incidentally AS Vita were to then become The Brazilians’ opponents in the second round.
A testing trip to the then Zaire saw Sundowns lose 2-1 on May 1, 1994 before winning 3-2 at home in the second leg but they were knocked out on the away goals rule.
This year also marks the 10th year that The Brazilians have played in Africa’s premier club competition having previously participated in 1994, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
They reached the final in 2001 and won the trophy last year.
Their Champions League total number of games as of now stands at 70 through the 10 occasions that they have been in club competition.
The Brazilians have played in the CAF Super Cup once which was earlier this year when they overcame Congolese giants TP Mazembe.
In the disbanded Cup Winners’ Cup they made four appearances – all in the 1998 edition when they were knocked out in the second round by Zambian club Nkana Red Devils.
Sundowns played another eight games in the CAF Cup – four in 1996 when they reached the second round and another four in 2003 when they were also bundled out in the second round by Coton Sport from Cameroon.
Then in the CAF Confederations Cup they played 8 games in 2007, two the following year and then four in 2009 plus another two last year when they fell to Medeama SC of Ghana in the play-offs before being allowed back into the Champions League after AS Vita were disqualified for fielding an ineligible player.
It’s a total that stands at 99 games in all CAF club competitions as of now.
Sundowns will head into today’s match desperate for all the points after a disappointing draw at home to Ethiopian club Saint George in the opening group match.
