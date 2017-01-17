You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Downs set for internal investigation
KickOff.com has learnt that the club’s hierarchy is set to meet to get to the bottom of how the club got itself into a dispute over a contract they drafted for their own player. Club chairman Patrice Motsepe was adamant at a press conference that Sundowns only made one change to the 2015 contract from the original 2014 contract when they had to re-register Dolly with the PSL. However, it has subsequently come out that several changes were actually made, including important wording in the buyout clause that appears to favour the club’s interest. READ: Motsepe was misinformed on Doll Read Full Story
