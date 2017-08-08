Downs look to speed up Lebese talks
CAF have extended the deadline for registration of additional players for their club competitions up to Friday, August 11.
Sundowns – who play Wydad Casablanca in the quarter-finals next month – still have three slots remaining for their allocation of 30 places having already registered 27 players earlier this year.
READ: Lebese training with U-19s
Lebese is a prime target for one of those three slots and Pitso Mosimane has already made it known that his priority is a left footed attacker following the departure of Keagan Dolly earlier on in the year.
Dolly was already registered at CAF prior to completing his move to French club HSC Montpellier.
“I only have three places to fill for CAF so the players that I am going to fill as the priority now is players who are not cup tied because I need to fill the three slots. The most important position that we want to fill is on the left,” said Mosimane recently.
With Wayne Sandilands having now left for Orlando Pirates following the non-extension of his contract at Chloorkop simple arithmetic shows that the club will have to bring in another goalkeeper.
New signing Brimah Razak will take that goalkeeping place.
The departure of Teko Modise has left for Cape Town City and his midfield place is taken by Oupa Manyisa.
To reach the full complement of 30 players and fulfil their desire of a left footer then they will hope to wrap up Lebese’s transfer before or on CAF deadline day which is Friday.
Chiefs recently confirmed that talks between the two clubs are ongoing with Sundowns keen to make the deal happen before the end of the week.
The Brazilians have already had their plans to lure another left footer, Aubrey Ngoma, flushed down the drain after Cape Town City refused to go to bed with them while the player then underwent surgery, further derailing the African champions’ plans.
CAF regulations allow clubs to register a maximum of 30 players for club competitions though a minimum of 23 must be registered before the start of the year with the remainder then added in the mid-year window period.
Let the breaking news come to you! Sign up for KICK OFF SMS
This window period is on Friday for this year.
Players that have already been registered cannot be replaced even after they have moved to other clubs during the year like in the case of Sandilands, Modise and Dolly.
However, clubs must register players with their domestic leagues first before doing the same procedure with the continental mother body.
What this means is that for Sundowns to be able to register Brimah with CAF they have to reshuffle their foreign quota of five.
Last season they had Ricardo Nascimento (Brazil), Leonardo Castro (Colombia), Fares Hachi (Algeria) and the Ivorian pair of Bangaly Soumaharo and Yannick Zakri.
Nascimento is out till next year with an injury while Castro is said to be having issues with the club which means one of the two could have to make way.
SuperSport United is the other South African club still doing duty on the continent – they play ZESCO United next month in the CAF Confederations Cup.
Matsatsantsa also have three slots available from the 30 that they have to register for the season.
Get the latest Sundowns news sent to your phone! Read Full Story