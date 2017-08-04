Downs chase Lebese
Kickoff.com has been reliably informed of Sundowns’ interest in Lebese and talks, according to an insider, started two weeks ago and they have “intensified”.
Lebese struggled to feature regularly in the Amakhosi starting line-up last season and would be keen to make a move to Chloorkop.
Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is a known admirer of Lebese and would like the player to fill in on the left side of midfield, especially after their bid to sign Aubrey Ngoma from Cape Town City fell flat.
Sundowns are still looking for a replacement for Keagan Dolly, who left for France halfway through last season.
“Talks have intensified and things could happen. He was supposed to play in the Carling Black Label Cup, but he didn’t. There was no injury. It’s because he told Chiefs he wants to leave,” a source told KickOff.com.
Sundowns’ spokesperson, Thulani Thuswa, said: “We can’t talk about rumours.”
Lebese has not travelled with Chiefs for their friendly match against Chippa United tomorrow.
"The team did not travel with the whole squad. He was in the [Carling Black Label Cup] squad, but we pulled him out with an injury,” said the club’s media man Vina Maphosa.
Sundowns, meanwhile, are close to completing the deal for Manyisa, who will then go join the rest of the team in Rustenburg for their pre-season camp. Pirates, in return, want Mogakolodi Ngele and Asavela Mbekile.
