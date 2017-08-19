You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  Double Dose of Cuteness! 💕 Samir & Samirah celebrate 3rd Birthday with Adorable Photos
Double Dose of Cuteness! 💕 Samir & Samirah celebrate 3rd Birthday with Adorable Photos

Cute twins Samir and Samirah celebrated their 3rd Birthday recently with an outdoor photo session by MDG Photography who shared the lovely photos with BN Living. They look like they had so much fun playing dress up. Samir and Samirah dressed up in formal clothes, native attires, and cute career costumes. The duo smiled and played happily all through. The [&#8230;] The post Double Dose of Cuteness! 💕 Samir &#038; Samirah celebrate 3rd Birthday with Adorable Photos appeared first on BellaNaija. Read Full Story
