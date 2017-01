Don’t tell me my husband cheats, I will never leave him – Actress, Foluke Daramola

Popular Yoruba actress, Foluke Daramola Salako, has warned critics to keep their gossips and judgement off her marriage. She revealed how a certain lady sent a message to her, gossiping about seeing her commentator husband, Kayode Salako , at an outing with a woman she tagged ‘side chick... Read Full Story