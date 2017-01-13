You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Don’t link Boko Haram with Islam, Ex-GrandKhadi advises Nigerians
Update:  January 13, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 

Don’t link Boko Haram with Islam, Ex-GrandKhadi advises Nigerians

Ilorin &#8211; A former GrandKhadi of the Kwara Sharia Court of Appeal, retired Justice Salihu Olountoyin-Mohammed, on Friday, urged the people not to link Boko Haram insurgency with lslam. The Jurist made the clarification in llorin during an interview. According to him, lslam as a religion that makes peace its cornerstone, adding that perpetrators ofRead More The post Don’t link Boko Haram with Islam, Ex-GrandKhadi advises Nigerians appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

