Don’t kill me, send me to jail, suspected killer of ex-wife’s husband begs

ABEOKUTA—A 43-year-old man, Adebisi Akinrinmola, who allegedly killed his ex-wife’s husband, Ashimiyu Ademola, last week at Ajebo village, Ijebu-Igbo area of Ogun State, has begged that he should not be sentenced to death, saying the devil made him do it. The post Don’t kill me, send me to jail, suspected killer of ex-wife’s husband begs appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story