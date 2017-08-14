You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Don’t blame automotive plan for Tokunbo vehicles’ cost — NADDC
Update:  August 14, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 0 

Don’t blame automotive plan for Tokunbo vehicles’ cost — NADDC

CONTRARY to media reports (not in Vanguard) that the National Automotive Industry Development Plan, NAIDP, was punitive and responsible for the increase in smuggled vehicles, the National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, has said that the agency is shocked that the policy is being blamed for the increased prices of imported used vehicles otherwise known as Tokunbo vehicles. The post Don’t blame automotive plan for Tokunbo vehicles&#8217; cost — NADDC appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
