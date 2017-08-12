Don’t be fooled, Nigeria will never be restructured before, after 2019 – Shehu Sani
The Senator representing Kaduna Central constituency at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani has cautioned Nigerians against thinking that the nation will be restructured before the 2019 general elections. According to him, political elites are just engaging in cheap talks about restructuring in order to buy time before the campaign for the next round of general […]
