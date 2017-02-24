You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Don’t abandon Buhari, continue praying for him, CAN tells Christians
Update:  February 24, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times News 81 

Don’t abandon Buhari, continue praying for him, CAN tells Christians

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has once again asked its member to continue praying for President Muhammadu Buhari until he returns back to the country hale and hearty from the United Kingdom where he has been since January 10,2017. The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in [&#8230;] The post Don&#8217;t abandon Buhari, continue praying for him, CAN tells Christians appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP asks Fayose, Wike to visit Buhari in London News   Buzz: 8668
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099

Back to Top