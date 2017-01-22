You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Dolly leaves for France on Monday
Reports coming out of France as well as in South Africa have claimed the player has already passed a medical, which cannot be the case because he is still in the country. Get the latest Sundowns news sent to your phone. SMSs cost R1.50. Dolly will only leave for France tomorrow to be shown around the 32 900-capacity Stade de la Mosson, complete his medical, review the details of his offer and sign on the dotted line with the Ligue 1 club. It is understood that the South African international has agreed in principle to a four-and-a-half-year deal with La Paillade in a transfer worth 1 Read Full Story
