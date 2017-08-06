Dolly hopes to pave paths to Europe
The Bafana Bafana international left Mamelodi Sundowns for Montpellier last year and recently completed his first French league campaign with his new club.
And while Dolly and his new club may not have set Ligue 1 on fire, Dolly insists this is only the beginning for him, and that he has much more to offer going into the 2017/18 campaign.
“I always knew that this was just the start. I still have a long way to go, and there are a lot of things that I want to achieve in Europe,” Dolly tells KICK OFF Magazine in the August issue, now available on shelves and for download.
“I don’t just want to tbe part of the team [Montpellier] and just be happy with that, I want to have an impact; look at Bongani Zungu, look at what [Thulani] Serero did for Ajax Amsterdam, scoring against Barcelona. It’s good for the country.
“If we [South African players] do well in Europe, it will open doors to the rest of these [local] youngsters, who are the stars of tomorrow.”
Looking back over his contributions in France last season, where Montpellier finished 15th in Ligue 1, Dolly admits they need to improve on their form on the road if they are to make a success of the 2017/18 campaign.
He continues: “Personally, I want to try and be part of the team and play week in, week out.
“I want to get the experience I need to move to bigger and better things because this is only the start. There are places that I want to be and things I want to achieve.”
The latest edition of KICK OFF Magazine (Issue 484) is out, and is another bumper copy filled with stories of your favourite stars ahead of the start of the new season.
{{image2-full}} Read Full Story