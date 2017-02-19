You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Dolly features in Montpellier win
Update:  February 19, 2017 

Dolly features in Montpellier win

The former Masandawana man was named in his club’s starting XI for their somewhat difficult encounter against fifth-placed Saint Etienne, who went ahead of 12 minutes thanks to Kevin Monnet-Paquet’s opener. Trailing 1-0 at the break, Dolly was taken off at half-time, with his substitute Paul Lasne grabbing the equaliser just four minutes later. The task became a touch easier for Montpellier after opposing attacker Jorginho received a second yellow card on 51 minutes, leaving his side a man down with the majority of the second half still to play. And Montpellier made the advantage c Read Full Story
