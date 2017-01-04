Dolly case set to go to FIFA
According to a reliable source close to the contractual issue between Sundowns and Dolly – which is still officially at the PSL’s Dispute Resolution Chamber with a verdict not yet formally announced – the case is set to drag on until outside the January transfer window.
A dispute over his European buyout clause is now expected to go as far as an appeal to FIFA with the assistance of the South African Football Players’ Union (SAFPU), and could be a stumbling block for Dolly to realise his dream of playing in Europe before February.
