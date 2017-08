Dokpesi, Nwanyanwu wanted to sell our party to PDP — APDA chairman

The National Chairman of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance, Shitu Kabiru, tells BAYO AKINLOYE that some prominent politicians are seeking to hijack the two-month-old party Why was the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance formed? Since the advent of Nigeria’s democratic dispensation in 1999, Nigerians have never had it good. Therefore, the vision of the Advanced Peoples […] Read Full Story