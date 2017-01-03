Doctor forgets towel in patient’s stomach
Friday Olokor, Abuja The outgoing Registrar/Chief Executive of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, Dr. Abdulmumini Ibrahim, has recalled how a doctor forgot towel in the abdomen of a patient and was sentenced by the Medical and Dental Tribunal to six-month suspension for negligence. Ibrahim also revealed how he was once abducted by a suspended former […]
The post Doctor forgets towel in patient’s stomach appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story