Doctor’s wife delivers quintuplets after 10-year waiting

Mudiaga Affe, Calabar The wife of a medical practitioner at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Dr. Ekpo Edet, has delivered a set of quintuplets after 10 years of marriage. Quintuplets are five children born at one birth. Edet, whose wife gave birth on Monday through normal delivery, said they had been without a child for [&#8230;] The post Doctor’s wife delivers quintuplets after 10-year waiting appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
