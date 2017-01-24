Diski Challenge heads to Tsakane
Having already made its way through some of the country’s biggest townships such as Umlazi, KaNyamazane, Tembisa, Mdantsane, Daveyton and Rocklands to name but a few, the PSL together with partners MultiChoice, continue to stay true to the tournament’s founding promise of taking football to the people, and the community of Tsakane will be the latest beneficiary of that commitment.
This weekend’s festival, the tournament’s 12th round, will take place on Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 10h00 on both days.
Entry is free on both days but members of the public will be iss Read Full Story