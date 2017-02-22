Diski Challenge concludes on Sunday
In a scenario identical to last season, a single point separates the top two sides heading into the final round of matches, which have been scheduled for the Sinaba and Tsakane stadiums on Sunday.
Mamelodi Sundowns, who’ve finished as runners-up for the past two seasons, lead the standings with 31 points. Snapping at their heels is a Bloemfontein Celtic side, which catastrophically blew a two-goal lead in a crazy six minutes to lose 3-2 to Ajax Cape Town in the penultimate round, on 30 points.
With their destiny in their own hands - a win would secure them the title - Sundown