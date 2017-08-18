Disgrace to Grace Mugabe’s immunity plan – Group
South African rights group, Afriforum, on Friday denounced as a “disgrace” reported plans by Pretoria to grant Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity. The first lady is accused by 20-year-old model Gabriella Engels, of barging into a hotel where she was meeting with her sons, and whipped her with an electric cord. A governmentRead More
The post Disgrace to Grace Mugabe’s immunity plan – Group appeared first on Vanguard News.
Read Full Story