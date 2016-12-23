Discontinue projects that hinder regular salary payment, Akinfenwa tells leaders •Says situation of the country confusing
BISHOP of Ibadan Diocese (Anglican Communion), The Most Reverend J. O. Akinfenwa, has urged leaders of organisations and government to consider salaries of their workers as first line of charge in allocation of funds, and [...]
The post Discontinue projects that hinder regular salary payment, Akinfenwa tells leaders •Says situation of the country confusing appeared first on Tribune... Read Full Story