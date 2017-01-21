Director arrested for inserting electric heater into son’s anus for allegedly being gay
A Director of Planning in one of the juicy ministries in Borno State, (names withheld) has been arrested by the state Police Command for allegedly inserting electric heater into the anus of his 10-year old son over the allegation of engaging in homosexual activities.
The post Director arrested for inserting electric heater into son’s anus for allegedly being gay appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story