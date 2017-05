Dino Melaye is a liar, professional blackmailer – Governor Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has denied that he is after the life of Senator representing the Western part of the state, Dino Melaye. He described Melaye as a liar and professional blackmailer‎. Recall that the lawmaker had recently escaped assassination in his hometown of Okun area of the state. Speaking with Vanguard, Fanwo […] Dino Melaye is a liar, professional blackmailer – Governor Bello Read Full Story