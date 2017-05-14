Dikwena ready for CAF debut
Dikwena safely navigated the qualifiers to reach the group stage of the competition for the first time, and following a three-match unbeaten run, are brimming with confidence ahead of Sunday’s clash against MC Alger.
“We would like to continue [our good run] in CAF,” Johnson told his club’s website. “Being in the group stages is a completely different competition because it’s home and away and you get points. You can plan a little bit better within this competition. Hopefully we are hoping to do that especially now that we have a lot of games to play.” Read Full Story