Update:  May 14, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 152 

Dikwena ready for CAF debut

Dikwena safely navigated the qualifiers to reach the group stage of the competition for the first time, and following a three-match unbeaten run, are brimming with confidence ahead of Sunday’s clash against MC Alger. “We would like to continue [our good run] in CAF,” Johnson told his club’s website. “Being in the group stages is a completely different competition because it’s home and away and you get points. You can plan a little bit better within this competition. Hopefully we are hoping to do that especially now that we have a lot of games to play.” Read Full Story
