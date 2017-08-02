You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Dikwena pass on Phiri Jnr
Dikwena pass on Phiri Jnr

The Malawian spent last season on loan at Stars from Bidvest Wits. He featured under former Dikwena coach Cavin Johnson but faces stern competition for game-time at Wits, who recently bolstered their midfield options with big-name signings Steven Pienaar and Daylon Claasen. "He is no longer with us," Stars general manager Senzo Mazingiza confirms to KickOff.com. "He has gone back to Wits." Meanwhile, fellow midfielder Mduduzi Nyanda has been invited to train with the club in pre-season despite being released by the Rustenburg-based outfit at the start of 2016/17. Read Full Story
