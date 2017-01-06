Dikwena gear up for CAF campaign
Stars’ third-place finish in the Absa Premiership last season saw them qualify for the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup, where they have been drawn to face Uniao do Songo from Mozambique in their preliminary round tie in February.
“There’s excitement in the club despite the unwarranted displays and position,” Mazingiza tells his club’s website. “We are excited with the prospects of competing in the CAF Confederation Cup. Preparations are underway. We have just finalised our registration. We are on track in terms of our plans. We are looking forward to determined a Read Full Story