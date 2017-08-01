Dikwena confirm Mwila signing
KickOff.com yesterday revealed the striker had snubbed Baroka FC in favour of a move to Dikwena.
The 23-year-old now joins the likes of Enocent Mkhabela, Lehlogonolo Masalesa and Maboke Matlakala in penning terms in Rustenburg.
Stars confirmed the news on their official Twitter account:
We are pleased to announce the signing of Zambian forward Brian Mwila on a 3-year deal from Zambian giants Buffaloes FC. #ReDikwena pic.twitter.com/ak1cVCjuDy
