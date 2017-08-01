You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Dikwena confirm Mwila signing
Update:  August 01, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Dikwena confirm Mwila signing

KickOff.com yesterday revealed the striker had snubbed Baroka FC in favour of a move to Dikwena. The 23-year-old now joins the likes of Enocent Mkhabela, Lehlogonolo Masalesa and Maboke Matlakala in penning terms in Rustenburg. Stars confirmed the news on their official Twitter account: We are pleased to announce the signing of Zambian forward Brian Mwila on a 3-year deal from Zambian giants Buffaloes FC. #ReDikwena pic.twitter.com/ak1cVCjuDy — Platinum Stars (@PlatinumStarsFC) August 1, 2017 Read Full Story
Sports

