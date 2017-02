Diary of a Noble Self Employed Naija Dame (16)

TGIS, thank God it’s Sunday, this is a new coined phrase, and every fibre in my body had been looking forward to Sunday. Let’s face it, if you do not attend parties frequently, church on Sunday is ‘the place’; it offers the same benefit of letting go. I do not always attend Sunday school, but […] The post Diary of a Noble Self Employed Naija Dame (16) appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story