Diary of Buhari’s medical vacation

President Muhammadu Buhari, who assumed office on May 29, 2015, had earlier embarked on a six-day vacation in the United Kingdom between February 5 and 10, 2016. On June 6, 2016, he embarked on another 10-day vacation to attend to what the Presidency described as “persistent ear infection.” It had said although Buhari was examined […] Read Full Story