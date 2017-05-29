You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Democracy day: Osinbajo prays for Buhari, vows to recover all stolen money [Full speech]
Update:  May 29, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post 

Democracy day: Osinbajo prays for Buhari, vows to recover all stolen money [Full speech]

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday prayed for good health for President Muhammdu Buhari. He also vowed that the administration ​will ensure that all stolen funds were recovered and culprits brought to justice. Osinbajo said this in a national broadcast to commemorate the nation’s Democracy Day and second anniversary of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. [&#8230;] Democracy day: Osinbajo prays for Buhari, vows to recover all stolen money [Full speech] Read Full Story
