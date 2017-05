Democracy Day: Lalong pardons six prisoners

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Monday granted pardon to six prisoners as the state celebrated the 2017 Democracy Day. Lalong announced the gesture while presenting his scorecard in the last two years to stakeholders in Jos. He, however, said that the pardon was unconditional for one of the prisoners, while the remaining five hadRead More The post Democracy Day: Lalong pardons six prisoners appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story