You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Defend Jonathan with facts, I resigned as Minister – Bart Nnaji blasts Omokri
Update:  August 18, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 173 

Defend Jonathan with facts, I resigned as Minister – Bart Nnaji blasts Omokri

A former Minister of Power, Professor Bart Nnaji, has condemned a statement by the former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on new media, Reno Omokri, that he was fired over allegation of corruption. Nnaji told newsmen in Lagos that he resigned honourably from the Jonathan administration to protect his integrity and without any corruption allegation. [&#8230;] Defend Jonathan with facts, I resigned as Minister &#8211; Bart Nnaji blasts Omokri Read Full Story
