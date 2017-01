Defection: I am going nowhere, says Ekweremadu

*** Says he is more concerned about fixing the country’s biting economic and security than saving his job By Henry Umoru ABUJA- DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has described reports that he was on his to dumping the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the All Progressives Congress, APC to save his jobRead More The post Defection: I am going nowhere, says Ekweremadu appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story