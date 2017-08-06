You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Defeat for Jali in Belgium
Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Defeat for Jali in Belgium

The defeat capped a poor week for Oostende, who were also dumped out of the UEFA Europa League by French Ligue 1 side Marseille on Thursday. Jali played the full 90 minutes having seen his career rekindled at Oostende after he had appeared certain to leave the club just a few months ago. His regular game-time in the opening stages of the season will be music to the ears of Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter, as Jali adds considerably to his midfield options ahead of key World Cup qualifiers over the next few months. Read Full Story
Sports

