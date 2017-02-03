You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Dede Ayew picks up Ghana pieces
Update:  February 03, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 279 

Dede Ayew picks up Ghana pieces

For all of the six consecutive semi-finals that Ghana have reached they have failed to do what matters the most – lift the trophy they last won back in 1982. “As always when you are playing for your country there is always motivation though we knew that our priority was to go to the final,” said Ayew in the mixed zone after last night’s loss to Cameroon in Franceville. READ: Grant gutted with AFCON defeat It was a defeat that the West Ham United forward has no complaints about. “We didn’t play our game. We didn’t manage to do what we know how to do bes Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647

Back to Top