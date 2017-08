Declare state of emergency in Kogi now – Melaye tells Osinbajo

The Lawmaker representing Kogi West in the Senate, Senator Dino Melaye has called on the Acting President Prof. Yemi Osibajo to declare a State of Emergency in Kogi before anarchy becomes the order of the day. This followed the onslaught suffered by the State lawmakers when suspected thugs invaded the Kogi State House of Assembly […] Declare state of emergency in Kogi now – Melaye tells Osinbajo Read Full Story