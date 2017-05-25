You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Deaflympics: We’ll make Nigeria proud in Turkey, says NDSF Scribe
Update:  May 25, 2017 

Deaflympics: We’ll make Nigeria proud in Turkey, says NDSF Scribe

Lukman Agbiaka, the Secretary-General of Nigeria Deaf Sports Federation (NDSF), has promised Nigerians that the country’s athletes to the Deaflympics in Turkey would make Nigeria proud. Agbabiaka told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that Nigerian Deaf athletes to the Deaflympics in Samsun, Turkey, from July 18 to July 30, wouldRead More The post Deaflympics: We’ll make Nigeria proud in Turkey, says NDSF Scribe appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
Sports

