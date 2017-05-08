Davids, Onyango bag monthly honours
The announcement was made at the PSL offices in Parktown on Monday morning.
Davids, who is currently holding an interim position at the Team of Choice, guided his troops to three wins in four games last month, effectively ensuring their safety from relegation.
Maritzburg beat Ajax Cape Town 2-1 at home on April 1, before suffering a defeat away to Orlando Pirates on April 11.
However, they quickly bounced back with stunning 3-1 and 3-2 victories over Baroka on April 14 and Chippa United on April 25.
The Pietermaritzburg-based side are currently in seventh position with 35 points from 27 games, Read Full Story